Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $184.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

