Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $116,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 703 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

