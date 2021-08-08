Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $67,000 in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $241.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.63.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

