Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26.

