Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $362.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

