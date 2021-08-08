Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 167,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY opened at $59.58 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

