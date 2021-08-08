Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.50. Approximately 10,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,528,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

