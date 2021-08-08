RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDHL. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

RDHL stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. On average, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

