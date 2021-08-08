Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.14 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $923,718.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.38 or 1.01034261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00788662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

