Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $675.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.