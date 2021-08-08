Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $675.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.
In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
