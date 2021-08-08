Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regional Management in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

RM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:RM opened at $58.93 on Friday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

