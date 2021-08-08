Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,132 ($27.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,187 ($28.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,982.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

