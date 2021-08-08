Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Remark stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.98. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Remark by 1,137.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Remark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 966,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.