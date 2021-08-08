Remme (REM) Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $164,391.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.