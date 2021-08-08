Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.08 on Friday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

