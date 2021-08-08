Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

