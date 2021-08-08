Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $249.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

