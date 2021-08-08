Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $687,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

CL opened at $78.63 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

