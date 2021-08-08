Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $335,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 101.1% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

