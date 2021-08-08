Reviewing EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EHang and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ducommun 0 0 3 0 3.00

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.28%. Ducommun has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Ducommun.

Risk & Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Ducommun 4.56% 9.82% 3.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EHang and Ducommun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 50.31 -$13.43 million N/A N/A Ducommun $628.94 million 1.01 $29.17 million $2.74 19.63

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Summary

Ducommun beats EHang on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, and ammunition handling systems. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

