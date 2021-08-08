Reviewing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Missfresh and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 199.49%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $349.48, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.14 $175.84 million $4.66 75.75

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Missfresh on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

