Reviewing Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 18.97% 4.93% 2.27% Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.76% -14.41% -4.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.25 $112.15 million $1.65 19.05 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.12 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.31

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67

Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $9.99, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

