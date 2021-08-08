Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 1,200 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

