Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,159 shares of company stock worth $424,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.