Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,207.69 ($81.10).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,033 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,041.89. The stock has a market cap of £97.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

