RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.51.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.20. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$23.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

