Robert W. Baird Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Neutral

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

