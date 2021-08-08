Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 3,959,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

