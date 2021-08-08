Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 345,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,353,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

