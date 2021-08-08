Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.