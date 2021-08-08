Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $516.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.06. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

