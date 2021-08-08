Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Raised to GBX 350

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.61. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.