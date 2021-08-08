Rotork’s (RTOXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

RTOXF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Rotork has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

