Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $47.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 67.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.