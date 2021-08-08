Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $47.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 67.89% from the stock’s previous close.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
