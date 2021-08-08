Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $110.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,044 shares of company stock worth $57,856,574. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

