Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,080 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,000,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.