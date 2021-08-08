Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 75.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 80.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $339,075.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

