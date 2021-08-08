Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.80 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.