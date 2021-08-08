Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Benefitfocus worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BNFT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $383.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

