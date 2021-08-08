Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STLJF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

