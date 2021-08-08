Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $126.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE RY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $102.81. 775,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

