Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 72,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.