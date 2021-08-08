Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $55.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

