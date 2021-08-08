RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Reaches $0.21 (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $160.49 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00124635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00148437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.67 or 1.00084366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.00782435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

