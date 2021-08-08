Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms have commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

