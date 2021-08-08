Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%.

SLRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 805,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

