salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.28 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The stock has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.75.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

