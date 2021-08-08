Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (NYSE:LNDZF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

About Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.