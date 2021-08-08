SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Hits $20.15 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $20.15 million and $18,340.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00817989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039389 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.