Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €40.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

